Glossary
PSS (Peak Season Surcharge)
PSS is a fluctuating surcharge that carriers may apply during times of high demand.
PSS (Peak Season Surcharge)
What is PSS?
PSS (Peak Season Surcharge) is a variable surcharge that carriers may apply during times of peak demand. PSS may be applied at any time of year, but tends to be more common before the fall/winter holidays and before Chinese New Year.
Carriers announce PSS as an additional fee on top of the base rate, though it may be canceled or mitigated at a lower rate. PSS functions similarly to GRI.
Subscribe to Flexport’s weekly Freight Market Updates to stay up to date on if/when PSS is applicable for a given time period, and whether it’s predicted to hold.
Learn More
Related Help Articles
Tips for Shipping During Peak Season
Common Line Items on Flexport Quotes and Invoices
How Does Flexport Incorporate GRI and PSS?