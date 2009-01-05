Skip to content
  • English
  • 简体中文
Talk to an ExpertGet Started
Get Started
Back to Glossary

Glossary

PSS (Peak Season Surcharge)

Tags: 

PSS is a fluctuating surcharge that carriers may apply during times of high demand.

PSS (Peak Season Surcharge)

What is PSS?

PSS (Peak Season Surcharge) is a variable surcharge that carriers may apply during times of peak demand. PSS may be applied at any time of year, but tends to be more common before the fall/winter holidays and before Chinese New Year

Carriers announce PSS as an additional fee on top of the base rate, though it may be canceled or mitigated at a lower rate. PSS functions similarly to GRI.

Subscribe to Flexport’s weekly Freight Market Updates to stay up to date on if/when PSS is applicable for a given time period, and whether it’s predicted to hold.

Learn More

Related Help Articles

Tips for Shipping During Peak Season

Common Line Items on Flexport Quotes and Invoices

How Does Flexport Incorporate GRI and PSS?

Related Glossary Terms

GRI (General Rate Increase) 

Chinese New Year (CNY)

Ready to Get Started?

Flexport makes shipping your cargo transparent, reliable, and affordable

More from Flexport

  • help center basic image

    Glossary

    Motor Truck Cargo Insurance

  • help center basic image

    Glossary

    Total Insured Value

  • help center basic image

    Glossary

    All-Risk Coverage