Glossary

Pre-Pull

A pre-pull is when an ocean container is picked up from the port and stored at the trucker's yard, instead of being immediately delivered. A pre-pull may be used to help avoid demurrage fees.

What is a pre-pull?

A pre-pull is when the trucker pulls an FCL container from the port and stores it at the trucker’s yard instead of immediately delivering it. 

Why is a pre-pull necessary? 

A pre-pull can help you avoid costly demurrage fees if you can’t accept a delivery before the Last Free Day, or if your final delivery location requires an appointment.

If applicable, a pre-pull will be listed on your invoice as an Origin or Destination Charge

