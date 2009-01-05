What is a residential delivery fee?

A residential fee is the fee a trucker may charge for delivering to a residential area.

If applicable, a residential fee will appear on your Flexport quote or invoice as a destination charge.

Delivering to a residence will incur additional costs which may include:

Delivering a full container to a residential address requires additional considerations.

You can also just send a small part of your shipment to your residence.

