Residential Delivery Fee

A trucker may charge a residential delivery fee if delivering to a residential fee. Other costs may also be associated with a residential delivery.

What is a residential delivery fee?

A residential fee is the fee a trucker may charge for delivering to a residential area. 

If applicable, a residential fee will appear on your Flexport quote or invoice as a destination charge. 

Delivering to a residence will incur additional costs which may include: 

Delivering a full container to a residential address requires additional considerations. 

You can also just send a small part of your shipment to your residence

