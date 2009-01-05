What is a Shipping Order (SO)?

A Shipping Order (SO) is a document issued by the carrier that confirms a shipment’s booking on a vessel. An SO will contain the location of the empty container for pickup, and may also contain booking details like the vessel number and sailing time.

