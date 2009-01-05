Back to Glossary
Glossary
Shipping Order (SO)
A Shipping Order is the document that confirms space for a shipment has been booked on a vessel.
Shipping Order (SO)
What is a Shipping Order (SO)?
A Shipping Order (SO) is a document issued by the carrier that confirms a shipment’s booking on a vessel. An SO will contain the location of the empty container for pickup, and may also contain booking details like the vessel number and sailing time.
Learn More
Related Help Articles
Will Flexport Handle Communication with My Supplier?
Why Does My Shipment Have to Be Re-quoted?