What is a split shipment?

A split shipment means that cargo moving via air does not arrive on a single flight, but is instead distributed among two or more flights.

Split shipments happen because loading a flight is an exercise in precision: Each flight requires a specific load plan, taking into account the weight and positioning of all of the cargo on board, as well as passengers and passengers' luggage. The airline loads a mixture of smaller, heavier (dense) cargo and larger, light (volumetric) cargo to achieve the optimal flight balance.

With these factors in mind, the airline may split a shipment in order to plan a safe flight. This is more likely to happen with a large shipment.

If your shipment is split, your Flexport team will keep you posted on any changes (if applicable) to arrival/delivery dates.

