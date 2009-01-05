Back to Glossary
Stuffing
Stuffing a container in logistics means to load a container.
What is stuffing?
Stuffing is the act of loading a container.
A supplier will stuff an FCL container at their premises. An LCL (less than container load) container will be stuffed at a CFS (Container Freight Station).
The container will be de-stuffed, or devanned, at the destination.
