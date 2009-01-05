What is stuffing?

Stuffing is the act of loading a container.

A supplier will stuff an FCL container at their premises. An LCL (less than container load) container will be stuffed at a CFS (Container Freight Station).

The container will be de-stuffed, or devanned, at the destination.

Learn More

Related Help Articles

How to Load a Container

How much Cargo Fits in a Container?

Related Glossary Terms

CFS (Container Freight Station)

Container