What is a Tail Gate exam?

A Tail Gate exam is a type of Custom exam, the next step up from an X-ray exam.

If U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) selects your container for a Tail Gate exam, a Customs officer will break the seal of the container at the ocean terminal, open the doors, and look inside the container. The Customs officer will then choose to either release the container or escalate the container to an Intensive exam.

How long does a Tail Gate exam take?

Tail Gate exams usually take 5-6 days, but exam timelines may vary based on congestion at the port and the CES (Centralized Examination Station). A CES is a privately operated facility designated by CBP for physical examination where imported or exported cargo is made available for inspection.

Your Flexport operations team will update your shipment schedule as necessary.

Learn More

Related Help Articles

Customs Exams: What to Expect

Types of Customs Holds and Exams: In Detail

Related Glossary Terms

X-Ray Exam

Intensive Exam