What is TARIC?
TARIC is a multilingual database based on the Combined Nomenclature of the EU integrating all measures relating to EU customs tariff, commercial and agricultural legislation used to classify goods being imported into / exported out of the EU. A TARIC code is a minimum of 10 digits of which the first 6 are based on the international Harmonised System.