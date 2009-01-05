Yes, Flexport offers ‘all-risk’ cargo insurance as a service to its clients. The cargo insurance is issued and underwritten by Navigators Insurance Company, a member of The Hartford Insurance Company family of companies.

Flexport's cargo insurance covers a wide range of risks, including loss or damage to the goods due to accidents, natural disasters, and other unforeseen events. The coverage is designed to protect against financial losses that may arise from the loss or damage of goods during transportation.

Flexport's cargo insurance is available for both air and ocean shipments, and clients can choose from a variety of coverage options to meet their specific needs. Flexport's in-house Insurance Team can help clients determine the right coverage level and assist with the insurance application process.

It is important to note that cargo insurance is not included in Flexport's standard services, and clients must opt-in to purchase coverage. It is also important to carefully review the terms and conditions of the policy to ensure that it meets your specific needs.