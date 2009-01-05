Skip to content
  • English
  • 简体中文
Talk to an ExpertGet Started
Get Started
Back to Help Center

Help Center Article

Incoterms for Export Shipments

Incoterms for Export Shipments

The incoterms for an export shipment will determine who is paying duties, taxes, and freight costs. For export shipments, this is usually DDP or DAP. 

  • DDP: The exporter is covering all costs associated with the shipment, including duties, taxes, and freight costs.
  • DAP: The exporter is covering freight costs from the origin warehouse to the final delivery destination, and the Importer of Record (IoR) is paying duties and taxes.

Ready to Get Started?

Flexport makes shipping your cargo transparent, reliable, and affordable

More from Flexport