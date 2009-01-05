The incoterms for an export shipment will determine who is paying duties, taxes, and freight costs. For export shipments, this is usually DDP or DAP.

DDP : The exporter is covering all costs associated with the shipment, including duties, taxes, and freight costs.

DAP : The exporter is covering freight costs from the origin warehouse to the final delivery destination, and the Importer of Record (IoR) is paying duties and taxes.