Incoterms for Export Shipments
The incoterms for an export shipment will determine who is paying duties, taxes, and freight costs. For export shipments, this is usually DDP or DAP.
- DDP: The exporter is covering all costs associated with the shipment, including duties, taxes, and freight costs.
- DAP: The exporter is covering freight costs from the origin warehouse to the final delivery destination, and the Importer of Record (IoR) is paying duties and taxes.