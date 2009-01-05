Sneakers, trainers, and tennis shoes make up a huge percentage of all footwear in the international market. If you’re interested in importing sneakers, there are several things you should know before trying to bring a shipment of foreign-made footwear through US customs.

The key to importing sneakers is their classification according to their Harmonized Tariff Schedule (HS) codes. The HS Code for a product determines its duty rate, applicable free trade agreements, regulations, and more.

Classification of footwear depends on two factors:

Identification of the component material comprising the greatest external surface area of the upper part of the shoe, and

The material of the external surface area of the outer sole.

Once you have this information, you can begin classifying sneakers.

Sneakers fall under “tennis shoes, basketball shoes, gym shoes, training shoes and the like” in the HS code database. This category covers athletic footwear other than sports footwear, whether or not principally used for such athletic games or purposes.

Footwear is Chapter 64 of the HS database, so all footwear will be classified with 64 as the first two digits. The remaining 8 digits depend on the shoes themselves.

After consulting the database and using your shoes’ country of origin to determine the proper classification code, you can figure out the duty rate applicable. You may wish to consult an import-export specialist to get an expert opinion on the HS code and trade status for your shoes.