Glossary
Automated Manifest System (AMS)
The Automated Manifest System (AMS) is an electronic information transmission system operated by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.
Automated Manifest System (AMS)
What is the Automated Manifest System?
The Automated Manifest System (AMS) is an electronic information transmission system operated by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Air and ocean shipments into the U.S. require an AMS filing with detailed information about the cargo, as a security measure.
The AMS is used for electronic air manifests, but AMS is often used as an umbrella term to refer to all electronic information transmission. ACE (Automated Commercial Environment) is used for electronic truck, rail, and sea manifests.
An AMS fee will be charged per BOL/AWB. Either the client or supplier must cover the fee.
Learn More
Related Help Articles
Types of Customs Holds and Exams: In Detail
Related Glossary Terms
ISF (Importer Security Filing)