What is the Automated Manifest System?

The Automated Manifest System (AMS) is an electronic information transmission system operated by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Air and ocean shipments into the U.S. require an AMS filing with detailed information about the cargo, as a security measure.

The AMS is used for electronic air manifests, but AMS is often used as an umbrella term to refer to all electronic information transmission. ACE (Automated Commercial Environment) is used for electronic truck, rail, and sea manifests.

An AMS fee will be charged per BOL/AWB. Either the client or supplier must cover the fee.

Learn More

Related Help Articles

Customs Exams: What to Expect

Types of Customs Holds and Exams: In Detail

Related Glossary Terms

ISF (Importer Security Filing)

CTPAT