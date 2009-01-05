Back to Help Center
Which Browsers Can I Use to Access the Flexport App?
The Flexport app supports Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and Microsoft Edge.
The Flexport app supports desktop browsers Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and Microsoft Edge. If you use any other browser, including an outdated version of Internet Explorer, you will see this message:
Click here to download Chrome.
If you’re accessing the app from China, we still recommend using Chrome, which can be downloaded in China from http://www.google.cn/chrome/browser/desktop/index.html.
We don't yet have a mobile app, but it's coming soon!