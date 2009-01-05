The Flexport app supports desktop browsers Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and Microsoft Edge. If you use any other browser, including an outdated version of Internet Explorer, you will see this message:

Click here to download Chrome.

If you’re accessing the app from China, we still recommend using Chrome, which can be downloaded in China from http://www.google.cn/chrome/browser/desktop/index.html.

We don't yet have a mobile app, but it's coming soon!