What is Control of Damaged Goods?

Control of damaged goods refers to the process of managing and disposing of goods that have been damaged during the shipping process. This process typically involves taking possession of the damaged goods, inspecting them to determine the extent of the damage, and making a decision about what to do with the goods. In some cases, the damaged goods may be repairable, in which case the owner of the goods may decide to have them repaired and put them back into circulation. In other cases, the damage may be too severe, and the owner of the goods may decide to dispose of the goods.

Control of damaged goods is an important aspect of managing the risk of loss or damage to goods during the shipping process. It involves making decisions about how to handle the goods in a way that minimizes the financial impact of the damage and ensures the safety and security of the goods. This may involve working with insurance adjusters, transportation carriers, and other parties to assess the damage and determine the best course of action.