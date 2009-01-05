Skip to content
Cargo Owners Liability Coverage

Ocean cargo owners liability coverage is a type of insurance coverage that protects the insured from claims by third-parties that the insured's cargo caused property damage, personal injury or death while it was in transit.

Ocean cargo owners liability coverage is a type of insurance coverage that protects the insured from claims by third-parties that the insured’s cargo caused property damage, personal injury or death while it was in transit. This type of insurance may be required by the carrier or shipping company as a condition of accepting the goods for transport.

