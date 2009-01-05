What is the Last Free Day?

The Last Free Day is the last day of a period of free storage time in which the cargo can be picked up without paying demurrage.

If you’re shipping FCL (full container load):

The ocean terminal will normally provide about 5 business days of storage time, but it varies across terminals.

If you’re shipping LCL (less than container load):

A CFS (Container Freight Station) provides about a week of free storage time after they have unloaded and deconsolidated the container.

If you’re shipping air:

The airline terminal provides 2-3 days of free storage time.

If you're shipping rail:

The rail port usually provides about 2 days of free storage time, which may include weekends.

Do I need to know the last free day?

No, your Flexport team will dispatch the trucker to pick up the cargo within the free storage time. If you won’t be able to receive the cargo until after the Last Free Day, your Flexport team may arrange a pre-pull.

