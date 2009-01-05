Back to Glossary
Glossary
Residential Delivery Fee
A trucker may charge a residential delivery fee if delivering to a residential fee. Other costs may also be associated with a residential delivery.
Residential Delivery Fee
What is a residential delivery fee?
A residential fee is the fee a trucker may charge for delivering to a residential area.
If applicable, a residential fee will appear on your Flexport quote or invoice as a destination charge.
Delivering to a residence will incur additional costs which may include:
Delivering a full container to a residential address requires additional considerations.
You can also just send a small part of your shipment to your residence.
Learn More
Related Help Articles
Delivering FCL to a Residence: What You Need to Know
Common Line Items on Flexport Quotes and Invoices