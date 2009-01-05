Skip to content
  • English
  • 简体中文
Talk to an ExpertGet Started
Get Started
Back to Glossary

Glossary

Cargo Ready Date (CRD)

Tags: 

The cargo ready date is the day the cargo is expected to be available. Input the cargo ready date when you request a quote from Flexport.

Cargo Ready Date (CRD)

What is the cargo ready date? 

The cargo ready date (CRD) is the day the cargo is expected to be available at the supplier or other named location (a warehouse, an airport terminal, or a container yard). 

If the cargo ready date changes, Flexport will update it in the app and adjust the shipment plan accordingly. The shipment may need to be re-quoted

Learn More

Related Help Articles

Can I Request a Quote Weeks Before My Cargo Ready Date? 

Why Does My Shipment Need to be Re-quoted?

Related Glossary Terms

CFS (Container Freight Station) 

Quality Control (QC)

Ready to Get Started?

Flexport makes shipping your cargo transparent, reliable, and affordable

More from Flexport

  • help center basic image

    Glossary

    Motor Truck Cargo Insurance

  • help center basic image

    Glossary

    Total Insured Value

  • help center basic image

    Glossary

    All-Risk Coverage