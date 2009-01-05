An FCL (full container load) direct delivery to Amazon is only possible if:

1. You are importing goods via ocean FCL.

2. You were assigned one fulfillment center in Amazon Seller Central when you created a shipment plan.

Note: If you imported goods via ocean FCL but Amazon assigned you more than one fulfillment center__, you will be using either Amazon LTL or Flexport LTL_. _

3. You have your supplier label your shipment at origin.

Note: If the shipment is not labeled at origin, it will have to be transloaded and direct delivery to Amazon will not be possible.