Frequently Asked Questions about Delivering FCL to Amazon
Frequently Asked Questions about Delivering FCL to Amazon
An FCL (full container load) direct delivery to Amazon is only possible if:
1. You are importing goods via ocean FCL.
2. You were assigned one fulfillment center in Amazon Seller Central when you created a shipment plan.
Note: If you imported goods via ocean FCL but Amazon assigned you more than one fulfillment center__, you will be using either Amazon LTL or Flexport LTL_. _
3. You have your supplier label your shipment at origin.
Note: If the shipment is not labeled at origin, it will have to be transloaded and direct delivery to Amazon will not be possible.