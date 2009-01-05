Back to Help Center
5 Keys to Success for Shipping to Amazon FBA
Some pieces of advice for successfully shipping from your supplier to an Amazon fulfillment center.
Below are five tips to successfully ship to an Amazon FBA (Fulfillment by Amazon) warehouse.
- Create your shipment plan in Amazon Seller Central first.
- Next, create your quote in Flexport, 7 to 10 days before the cargo ready date, and use your assigned Amazon fulfillment center as the destination.
- Fill out the supplier address and contact information in the Flexport quote request, even if you’re shipping FOB.
- Read What are the Labeling Requirements for Amazon Shipments? and have your supplier apply the appropriate labels to your cartons at origin. If your supplier is unable to apply labels, your supplier must mark the cartons with the Amazon SKU.
- Complete Flexport business verification as soon as possible.