Does Flexport Offer Storage If I Don't Want All of My Goods Shipped to Amazon?
Yes, your goods can be stored at a warehouse if you don’t want all of your shipment to be immediately delivered to an Amazon fulfillment center. Storage is charged per pallet, per week. Ask your dedicated Flexport team for the cost of storage at your shipment’s warehouse.
How long can I store goods with Flexport?
Flexport storage is not a long-term solution, and is generally limited to a month. Ask your dedicated Flexport team for long-term storage options.