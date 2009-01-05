Skip to content
Does Flexport Offer Storage If I Don't Want All of My Goods Shipped to Amazon?

Flexport can arrange to store a portion of your goods at a warehouse if you don't want your entire shipment to be sent to an Amazon fulfillment center right away.

Yes, your goods can be stored at a warehouse if you don’t want all of your shipment to be immediately delivered to an Amazon fulfillment center. Storage is charged per pallet, per week. Ask your dedicated Flexport team for the cost of storage at your shipment’s warehouse. 

How long can I store goods with Flexport?

Flexport storage is not a long-term solution, and is generally limited to a month. Ask your dedicated Flexport team for long-term storage options.   

How do I estimate how many cartons will fit on a pallet?

