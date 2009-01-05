Yes, one shipment can have cargo assigned to more than one FBA (Fulfillment by Amazon) location. Amazon will assign a different FBA ID for each fulfillment center, so your shipment may have multiple FBA IDs. Important note: If there are multiple FBA locations on a shipment, the shipment will need to be transloaded and that will incur additional warehousing costs compared to another shipment.

If your shipment is split into multiple fulfillment centers:

Provide the FBA shipment IDs, fulfillment centers, and chosen delivery methods when you request a quote from Flexport

Ensure that your supplier labels each carton with the correct FBA label so that each product is sent to its assigned fulfillment center

If you would prefer to send your Amazon shipment to a single fulfillment center, you can sign up for Amazon's inventory placement program.

See How to Ship to Amazon with Flexport for more information about shipping to Amazon.