What is a CFS?

A CFS (container freight station) is a warehouse that specializes in the consolidation and deconsolidation of cargo.

An LCL (less than container load) shipment will be taken to a CFS at origin to be consolidated into a container with other cargo. The container will then be trucked to the CY (container yard) before being loaded onto the vessel.

After the container arrives at the destination port, it will be taken to another CFS for deconsolidation. LCL shipments will then be picked up from the CFS for final delivery.

Both the origin and destination CFS will charge a container freight station fee.

