Glossary
Country of Origin Marking
Country of Origin Marking is required on every article that was made with a foreign origin that is being imported into the US. The item must state “Made In”, “Product of”, or a similar phrase followed by the country that the item was produced in.
Why is Country of Origin Marking important?
It’s to protect the US consumer so they know exactly where the goods they purchased were produced.
How does it work?
The item must be marked in a way that the ultimate purchaser can see it and read it easily whether it’s molded directly on the item itself or is stated on a label, hangtag, or the outer carton. There are certain items incapable of being marked or intended to be repackaged that specific rules will apply. There are also additional rules for items that are being imported for assembly.
Learn More
Customs Regulation on Country of Origin Marking
Informed Compliance Publication on Marking Country of Origin
