What is an X-ray exam?

An X-ray exam, also known as a Non-Intrusive Inspection (NII) or a VACIS (Vehicle and Cargo Inspection System) exam, is the least intensive Customs exam.

If U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) selects your container for an X-ray exam, the container will be driven through an X-ray machine at the ocean terminal. A customs officer will review the X-ray images and either release the container, or escalate it to either a Tail Gate exam or an Intensive exam.

How long does an X-ray exam take?

X-ray exams usually take 1-3 days, but exam timelines may vary according to congestion at the port. Your Flexport operations team will update your shipment schedule as necessary.

