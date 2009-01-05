Skip to content
Glossary

ELD (Electronic Logging Device)

The ELD electronically records truckers' hours.

What is the ELD mandate? 

The ELD allows truckers to log their hours electronically instead of in paper books. 

The ELD mandate took effect on December 18th, 2017 and brings the possibility of: 

  • Higher trucking rates
  • Less trucking capacity
  • Less trucking flexibility
  • Additional charges

Resources

Federal hours-of-service rules - FMCSA

Electronic Logging Devices overview - FMCSA

