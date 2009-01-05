Back to Glossary
Glossary
ELD (Electronic Logging Device)
The ELD electronically records truckers' hours.
ELD (Electronic Logging Device)
What is the ELD mandate?
The ELD allows truckers to log their hours electronically instead of in paper books.
The ELD mandate took effect on December 18th, 2017 and brings the possibility of:
- Higher trucking rates
- Less trucking capacity
- Less trucking flexibility
- Additional charges
Learn More
Related Help Articles
The Electronic Logging Device (ELD) Mandate: What You Need to Know
Related Glossary Terms
Resources
Federal hours-of-service rules - FMCSA