Back to Glossary
Glossary
CHED | Common Health Entry Document
CHED - Common Health Entry Document - CHED’s are the common health entry documents for consignments of plants, plant products, foods and animal products.
CHED | Common Health Entry Document
CHED - Common Health Entry Document - CHED’s are the common health entry documents for consignments of plants, plant products, foods and animal products. These documents are required to clear the types of goods stated above and are submitted via TRACES.