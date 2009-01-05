Skip to content
Glossary

CHED | Common Health Entry Document

CHED - Common Health Entry Document - CHED’s are the common health entry documents for consignments of plants, plant products, foods and animal products. These documents are required to clear the types of goods stated above and are submitted via TRACES.

