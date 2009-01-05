Skip to content
  • English
  • 简体中文
Talk to an ExpertGet Started
Get Started
Back to Glossary

Glossary

Drayage

Tags: 

Drayage is how a full container is trucked from a port to a nearby warehouse.

Drayage

What is drayage? 

Drayage is the transportation of a full ocean container via truck. A full container will be loaded onto a chassis and trucked to a nearby warehouse or rail ramp. 

Drayage may incur a drayage base fee.

If the destination is not local, the full container will need to be transloaded into an FTL.

Learn More

Related Help Articles

Common Line Items on Flexport Quotes and Invoices

Trucking Fees for FCL Deliveries

Related Glossary Terms

Transloading 

FTL (Full Truckload) 

Chassis

Ready to Get Started?

Flexport makes shipping your cargo transparent, reliable, and affordable

More from Flexport

  • help center basic image

    Glossary

    Motor Truck Cargo Insurance

  • help center basic image

    Glossary

    Total Insured Value

  • help center basic image

    Glossary

    All-Risk Coverage