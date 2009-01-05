What is an EORI?

An EORI (Economic Operator Registration and Identification) number is how the European Union (EU) identifies business entities.

All businesses and people wishing to import into or export out of the EU must use the EORI number as an identification number in all customs procedures when exchanging information with Customs administrations. Traders who are only involved in intra-EU trade do not generally need such a number. The EORI number is an identification number that is used across the EU in a uniform manner. Both domestic as well as foreign entities can apply for an EORI number. Foreign entities will need to use indirect representation to import using their EORI. Foreign entities who make use of a limited fiscal representative will not need an EORI.

Do I need an EORI number for every EU country?

No, a company will only have one EORI number per legal entity, and this EORI number will be used for Customs in every EU country.

How do I request an EORI number?

An EORI number can be requested from the local Customs website. The EORI number is usually requested from the EU country that the company’s goods will first arrive in, or the EU country the company wants to export out of.

