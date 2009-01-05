Skip to content
TARIC | The Integrated Tariff of the European Union

A TARIC code is a minimum of 10 digits of which the first 6 are based on the international Harmonised System.

What is TARIC?

TARIC is a multilingual database based on the Combined Nomenclature of the EU integrating all measures relating to EU customs tariff, commercial and agricultural legislation used to classify goods being imported into / exported out of the EU. A TARIC code is a minimum of 10 digits of which the first 6 are based on the international Harmonised System.

