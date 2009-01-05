Skip to content
Binding Origin Information

Tags: 

A BOI allows you to obtain a decision from an individual EU Member State on the origin of your goods.

What is binding Origin information?

BOI is an EU wide system. This system allows you to obtain a decision from an individual EU Member State on the origin of your goods. These decisions are legally binding throughout the EU. It is not mandatory for you to obtain a BOI. However, if you wish to have the origin of your goods clarified you can use the BOI system.

