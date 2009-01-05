Skip to content
TTW | Toestemming Tot Wegvoering

Permission from the customs authorities for the goods to be removed from Customs supervision.

What is TTW?

Literally “permission to (re)move the goods” Is the Dutch term for the release document for imported goods, providing permission from the customs authorities for the goods to be removed from Customs supervision. It is only at the point of receiving this document that the goods may be considered as released from customs supervision in the European Union.

