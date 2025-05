What is deconsolidation?

Deconsolidation is the act of separating out LCL shipments to prepare them for final delivery.

LCL shipments are consolidated into a container at origin, and deconsolidated at destination. Consolidation and deconsolidation is done at a CFS.

