Glossary

Chinese New Year (CNY)

Chinese New Year is the largest Chinese celebration of the year, during which factories are closed or operated at diminished capacity.

What is Chinese New Year?

Chinese New Year (CNY), also known as the Lunar New Year or Spring Festival, is the biggest Chinese celebration of the year. 

Factories will be closed for the entire week of CNY, because most factory workers will travel a long way to spend the holiday with their families, so there will be additional closings, delays, and disruptions occurring in the weeks before and after CNY. Factories are closed and/or operating at diminished capacity for at least 4 weeks.

