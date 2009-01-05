What is a live unload?

A live unload is a type of trucking delivery, meaning that the warehouse will unload the container while the driver waits on site. After the container is unloaded, the trucker will return the empty container to the container yard at the port.

When should a live unload be arranged?

A live unload is ideal if the cargo can be unloaded within two hours, because most drivers will allow for 1-2 free hours of waiting while the cargo is being unloaded. After the free time expires, truckers will begin to charge for additional time on a prorated hourly rate, which is reflected on your Flexport quote or invoice as a trucking wait fee.

If your cargo is palletized and the warehouse has a forklift to quickly move all the pallets into the warehouse, a live unload will be more cost- and time-efficient. If the cargo can’t be unloaded quickly, the trucker may need to do a drop.

