What is PSS?

PSS (Peak Season Surcharge) is a variable surcharge that carriers may apply during times of peak demand. PSS may be applied at any time of year, but tends to be more common before the fall/winter holidays and before Chinese New Year.

Carriers announce PSS as an additional fee on top of the base rate, though it may be canceled or mitigated at a lower rate. PSS functions similarly to GRI.

