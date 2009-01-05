What is LCL?

LCL (less than container load) is a mode of shipping via ocean. If you don’t have enough cargo to fill up an entire container, consider shipping LCL.

An LCL shipment will be consolidated with other LCL shipments into one container.

See Should I Ship by LCL or FCL? if you’re unsure whether LCL or FCL is a better fit for your shipment.

An LCL shipment will be consolidated at a CFS (container freight station) before gating in at the CY (container yard) at origin, and deconsolidated at destination:

