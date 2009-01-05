What is a GRI?

The GRI is a general rate increase that all ocean carriers may choose to apply. U.S. regulation requires that carriers must announce any GRI at least 30 days in advance. Therefore, U.S. carriers tend to announce a GRI on the 1st of a given month, to take effect the 1st of the following month.

The GRI may vary significantly from month to month. The GRI may also vary between different carriers and trade lanes.

How long does a GRI last?

Even though carriers must announce a GRI 30 days in advance, they are free to lower rates at any time. Prior to the capacity crunch of 2020, it would be common to see GRIs mitigated through a validity period. However, since the capacity crunch began, GRIs now tend to hold throughout the month.

Example of GRI Implementation

Carrier’s rate for July: $1000/40’

On July 1, carrier announces August 1 GRI of $500/40’

On August 1, the new rate will be: $1500/40’ ($1000 + $500 GRI)

