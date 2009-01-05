What is a Customs exam?

A Customs exam is either an X-ray, Tail Gate, or Intensive exam.

How does Customs select shipments for exams?

CBP (Customs Border Protection) selects shipments for examination based on a targeting system that applies a score to each shipment. If the score is over a certain number, it triggers further review and possibly an exam.

CBP keeps the specifics of the targeting system confidential, but certain factors tend to affect exam selection. For example, first-time importers are inspected at a much higher frequency than importers who have an established record shipping into the country.

Where does Customs get information about my shipment?

CBP collects data from sources including:

Based on the data and subsequent targeting score CBP may then put a variety of holds on the shipment for further action before it can be released or possibly detained for an X-ray, Tail Gate, or Intensive exam.

