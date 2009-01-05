Skip to content
  • English
  • 简体中文
Talk to an ExpertGet Started
Get Started
Back to Help Center

Help Center Article

Can I Change Quantities on an Amazon Shipment Plan I Have Already Generated?

Tags: 

If you have already confirmed your Amazon shipment plan, quantities can only be changed by small amounts.

Can I Change Quantities on an Amazon Shipment Plan I Have Already Generated?

If you have already approved a shipment plan, Amazon FBA will only allow the quantity of each Amazon SKU to be edited up to 5%, or up to 6 units, above or below the original amount without incurring fees.

If you need to add more units, you will need to duplicate the shipment or create a new shipment. 

You cannot add additional Amazon SKUs. 

For more information see Amazon’s Help Center.

Ready to Get Started?

Flexport makes shipping your cargo transparent, reliable, and affordable

More from Flexport

  • help center basic image

    Help Center Article

    Amazon FBA 2018 Storage Policy Changes

  • help center basic image

    Help Center Article

    How Will Amazon Prime Day Impact My Supply Chain?

  • help center basic image

    Help Center Article

    How to Ship to Amazon Australia