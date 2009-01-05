Skip to content
  • English
  • 简体中文
Talk to an ExpertGet Started
Get Started
Back to Help Center

Help Center Article

What's the Difference Between Individual and Case-packed Products?

Tags: 

Individual products have different SKUs in a box; case-packed products are identical.

What's the Difference Between Individual and Case-packed Products?

Amazon Seller Central will ask for the “packing type” of your shipment: Individual products or Case-packed products.

markdown image
 

Select Individual products if products in a box have different SKUs or are in different conditions. 

Select Case-packed products if products in a box have identical SKUs and conditions and will be sold as individual items. Case packs are not the same as multi-packs: multi-packs are sold as sets, while items in a case pack are sold individually. 

For more information see Amazon’s Help Center.

Ready to Get Started?

Flexport makes shipping your cargo transparent, reliable, and affordable

More from Flexport

  • help center basic image

    Help Center Article

    Amazon FBA 2018 Storage Policy Changes

  • help center basic image

    Help Center Article

    How Will Amazon Prime Day Impact My Supply Chain?

  • help center basic image

    Help Center Article

    How to Ship to Amazon Australia