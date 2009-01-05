Back to Help Center
What's the Difference Between Individual and Case-packed Products?
Individual products have different SKUs in a box; case-packed products are identical.
Amazon Seller Central will ask for the “packing type” of your shipment: Individual products or Case-packed products.
Select Individual products if products in a box have different SKUs or are in different conditions.
Select Case-packed products if products in a box have identical SKUs and conditions and will be sold as individual items. Case packs are not the same as multi-packs: multi-packs are sold as sets, while items in a case pack are sold individually.
