Skip to content
  • English
  • 简体中文
Talk to an ExpertGet Started
Get Started
Back to Help Center

Help Center Article

How Do I Calculate UPS Charges to an Amazon FBA Warehouse?

Tags: 

You can estimate how much Amazon will bill you for trucking charges in Amazon Seller Central.

How Do I Calculate UPS Charges to an Amazon FBA Warehouse?

Follow the steps below to estimate the cost of using UPS for final delivery to an Amazon FBA warehouse. 

After you have created your shipment plan in Amazon Seller Central, go to the Prepare Shipment page.

1. Select SPD and UPS under Section 2: Delivery Service

markdown image
 

2. Complete Section 3: Shipment Packing, including the box weight (box dimensions are optional) and click Confirm.

markdown image
 

Estimated shipping costs will be located under Section 4: Shipping Charges:

markdown image
 

Do not accept the charges.

Note: For some fulfillment centers in Germany, DHL may be the only small parcel delivery option. You will need to coordinate pickup if using DHL, as DHL does not allow anyone but the Amazon seller to coordinate pickup. Flexport will coordinate SPD pickup with UPS.

Note that Amazon, not Flexport, will bill you for final delivery charges if you’re using an Amazon-partnered carrier like UPS.

To estimate the cost of other final delivery methods, see Amazon EU Delivery: Estimating Prices.

Ready to Get Started?

Flexport makes shipping your cargo transparent, reliable, and affordable

More from Flexport

  • help center basic image

    Help Center Article

    Amazon FBA 2018 Storage Policy Changes

  • help center basic image

    Help Center Article

    How Will Amazon Prime Day Impact My Supply Chain?

  • help center basic image

    Help Center Article

    How to Ship to Amazon Australia