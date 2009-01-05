What is a TEU?

A TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) is a measure of volume in units of twenty-foot long containers. For example, large container ships are able to transport more than 18,000 TEU (a few can even carry more than 21,000 TEU).

One 20-foot container equals one TEU. Two TEUs equal one FEU.

