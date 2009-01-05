What is a bonded warehouse?

A warehouse, building, or otherwise secured warehouse that is customs-controlled where goods for which the duty has not been paid can be stored.

Products stored in bonded warehouses are referred to as bonded goods.

There are 11 different types of bonded warehouses.

