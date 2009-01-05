Skip to content
Glossary

Bonded Warehouse

A bonded warehouse is a customs-controlled warehouse where goods for which the duty has not been paid can be stored until the duty is paid.

Bonded Warehouse

What is a bonded warehouse? 

A warehouse, building, or otherwise secured warehouse that is customs-controlled where goods for which the duty has not been paid can be stored.

Products stored in bonded warehouses are referred to as bonded goods

There are 11 different types of bonded warehouses.

