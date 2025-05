What is devanning?

Devanning is the act of unloading cargo from a container.

An FCL shipment will be devanned at a warehouse destination. An LCL (Less than Container Load) will be devanned (or deconsolidated) at a CFS (Container Freight Station) destination.

