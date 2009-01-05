What is a chassis split?

A chassis split is when the container is not located in the same place as the chassis. In this case, the trucking company may assess a chassis split fee to cover the costs of bringing the chassis to the container location.

When does a chassis split occur?

If an ocean port doesn’t have any chassis available, the trucker may travel to a nearby chassis pool first, pick up the chassis, and then proceed to the port from there.

If applicable, a chassis split fee will appear on your Flexport invoice as a destination charge.

