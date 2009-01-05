Skip to content
Stuffing

Stuffing a container in logistics means to load a container.

Stuffing is the act of loading a container. 

A supplier will stuff an FCL container at their premises. An LCL (less than container load) container will be stuffed at a CFS (Container Freight Station). 

The container will be de-stuffed, or devanned, at the destination. 

