What is a clean truck fee?

A clean truck fee is assessed by the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach as part of the Clear Air Action Plan in an effort to reduce air pollution.

Sometimes it’s included within the Pickup & Delivery fee, but, depending on the trucking company, you may see it as a separate line item.

If applicable, a Clean Truck Fee will appear on your Flexport quote or invoice as a destination charge.

