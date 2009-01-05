Back to Glossary
Gating in for containers means checking in at the port of origin.
Gating in means "checking in" for shipments.
A container needs to gate in at the Container Yard (CY) before the CY cut-off, and a LCL (Less than Container Load) shipment needs to gate in at the CFS (Container Freight Station) before the CFS (Container Freight Station) Cut-off.
Quoted rates are locked in with the carrier once the shipment has gated in.
