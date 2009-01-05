What is a PGA?

A PGA (Partner Government Agency) is a government agency that works alongside the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) that regulate commodities entering the U.S.

Some PGAs include:

Products that are regulated by PGAs often require permits or other additional documentation, so many PGAs have their own import guides. It is the importer’s responsibility to be aware of what they need to import a product into the U.S.

If a PGA refuses an import shipment, CBP will consequently not allow the goods to enter U.S. commerce.

